Mark I. Grout WILLIAMSTOWN — Mark I. Grout, 56, of Vt. Route 14 in Williamstown, passed away at his home. Mark was born on Sept. 1, 1963, to Mark I. Grout Sr. and Barbara Grout. Mark enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved hunting and fishing. He also loved “turning wrenches” as he would say, on any motor. Mark left us too soon and he will be dearly missed by many. Mark is survived by his father, Mark I. Grout Sr. and wife Louise of Williamstown; his mother, Barbara Grout of Franklin, New Hampshire; his sister, Sherry Nelson of Franklin, New Hampshire, and sister, Sheila Grout of Williamstown; and brothers, William “Bill” Grout and wife Rose Grout of Franklin, New Hampshire, and Robert “Rob” Grout of Concord, New Hampshire. Mark is also survived by four stepbrothers, Donald Woodworth and wife Lisa, Stephen Woodworth and wife Helen, Clayton Woodworth and wife Heidi, and Jamie Buick; his nephews, Danny Mucherino and Roger Mucherino; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no calling hours. The family will celebrate the life of Mark privately at their convenience. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences, may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
