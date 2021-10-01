Mark Forgette EAST BARRE — Mark Forgette, 72, of Phil Street, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born May 19, 1949, in Barre, he was the son of Joseph and Gilberte (LaRose) Forgette. His early life was spent in Websterville, and he attended Holy Ghost School in Graniteville until 1960 when the family moved to Connecticut. He attended schools in Waterford, Meriden and in 1967, he graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain, Connecticut. He received an associate degree in liberal arts and humanities from Middlesex Community College in Middletown, Connecticut, in 1969. Thereafter, he entered the seminary to study for the Catholic priesthood. He graduated from Oblate College and Seminary, Natick, Massachusetts, in 1971 but left the seminary less than a year later and returned to Connecticut. For two years, he worked as a psychiatric aide at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown and then, reentered the seminary in 1975. He spent a year of novitiate training in Godfrey, Illinois, took temporary vows, and began theological studies at Weston School of Theology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Given the opportunity, he spent a summer at a Catholic mission located on a Cree Indian reserve in Norway House, Manitoba, Canada. In 1977, he left the seminary for the final time and began courses for medical laboratory technician at Bay State Junior College – Carnegie Division, Boston, Massachusetts. He passed the registry exam of American Medical Technologists and earned a provisional diploma in 1979. He then moved to Barre, Vermont. Unable to secure employment in a medical laboratory to complete training, he took a job as a nursing assistant at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation in Berlin, Vermont, where he met Sherla Melendy. They began a lengthy relationship and were married on Oct. 9, 1992. They had two children, a son, Justin, and a daughter, Cara-Marie. They made their home in East Barre. They both enjoyed times spent in the summer months camping in Maine and together, they became home providers for two persons with developmental disabilities. In 1982, he became employed at Malden Mills in Barre Town where he worked for seven years. After the mill closed, he was hired by Washington County Mental Health Services as a mental health community support worker in their Home Intervention Program. He worked there for eight years then began studies at Springfield College School of Human Services in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He graduated with a Master of Science in Human Services degree in 1999 and became licensed as a drug and alcohol counselor (LADC) in 2002. He worked at Central Vermont Substance Abuse Services in Berlin from 2002-2007, Treatment Associates Inc. in Montpelier 2007-2016, and LifeMap Counseling in Barre in 2017. When his wife, Sherla, passed away on Oct. 13, 2017, he retired from working as a counselor in order to continue caring for the person with developmental disabilities who lived with him for 32 years. Mark had an abiding interest in, and deep appreciation for, music of all kinds, especially country music. While in high school, he taught himself to play guitar. He recorded a CD of original songs titled “Green Mountain Memories,” which was released in 2007. Survivors include his son, Justin Forgette and his wife, Erin, of Ooltewah, Tennessee; his daughter, Cara-Marie Croteau and her husband, Tom, of Washburn, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Alec, Amelia, Lukas and Sawyer; his sisters, Leanne Provini, of New Britain, Connecticut, Celine Gudelski and her husband, Ted, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Jacqueline Lux and her husband, Warren, of New Britain, Connecticut; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Sherla Forgette; his sister, Regina Michaud; and his brother, Anthony Forgette, as well as two infant brothers, Andrew and Joseph Forgette. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
