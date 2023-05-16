Mark Edward McNamara August 17, 1949 - May 5, 2023 DUXBURY— All who knew Mark have an everlasting impression of his free-spirited thinking, wild and interesting theories and his deep caring and concern for everyone he touched. Tragically, Mark died of a massive heart attack and hit a tree on the side of the road in Montpelier. He passed on May 5, 2023 and left behind one brother, Bob McNamara of South Burlington and four sisters; Anne and Jane McNamara of Phoenix, Arizona, Meg Gardner of Phoenix, Arizona and Mary (Czajkowski) McNamara of Hadley, Massachusetts as well as partner Sandy Morningstar of Duxbury, Vermont, former wife Jan Stuart of Montpelier, Vermont and first wife Linda Dinius of Ashland, Massachusetts. Mark worked as a gardener and jack of all trades for more than three decades at the Golden Eagle Resort in Stowe, Vermont. He was passionate about learning and sharing his knowledge with everyone he knew. He was a perfectionist in all that he did. Mark was a unique and fascinating individual who touched the soul of many friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Seed Savers Exchange (www.seed savers.org) Lost Nation Theater (www.lostnationtheater.org)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.