Mark E. LaPerle MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Mark E. LaPerle, 47, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 31, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 5, 1973, son of Maurice A. LaPerle and Lucille M. (Couture) LaPerle. Mark attended East Montpelier, Vermont, Elementary School and was a graduate of U-32 High School, Class of 1992. Mark had been employed with Costco Wholesale for 24 years. As a dedicated employee, Mark carried out a variety of different positions within the organization. He found a career with Costco working in Colchester, Vermont, and then relocating to Detroit Michigan, to Nashville, Tennessee, to Charleston, South Carolina, to open the Myrtle Beach Warehouse where he was employed for the past 17 years until his passing. Among his interests were golfing and fantasy football. Mark loved his two cats, Double “Dumbs” and Stinker, which he inherited from his brother, Alan. Survivors include his mother, Lucille LaPerle of Barre, Vermont; brother, Gary J. LaPerle and wife Elizabeth of East Barre, Vermont; sister, Jodi-Lyn LaPerle and companion John Stewart of Montpelier, Vermont. He is also survived by nephews, Travis J. LaPerle and wife Jaycie LaPerle, and Justin M. LaPerle and companion Hailee Holt; and niece, Amanda Lyn Brown. He was predeceased by his father, Maurice A. LaPerle; and brother, Alan M. “Pit” LaPerle. There will be no services. Mark and his brother, Alan, will be buried together in the Plain-Mont Cemetery in Plainfield, Vermont, in the spring.
