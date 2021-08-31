Mark E. LaPerle EAST MONTPELIER — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Mark E. LaPerle, 47, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, where he will be laid to rest with his best friend and brother, Alan “Pit” LaPerle, who passed on Nov. 15, 2018.
