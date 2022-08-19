Mark D. Stone GRAND ISLAND, NY — Mark Dewey Stone, 61, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 in Grand Island, New York. He was born October 6, 1960 to Richard and Dolly (Domenichelli) Stone in Northfield, Vermont. He was a graduate of Northfield High School Class of 78 and Middlebury College Class of 82. Mark’s greatest love was his daughter Taylor, which was evident when he talked about her. They traveled and attended many events, he would do anything for her (his favorite was a Jonas Brothers concert). He had a strong sense of family which never wavered, even as he developed relationships all around the country. He was active keeping up with his fellow classmates from the banks of the old Dog River, as well as his Middlebury family. He enjoyed time visiting family and friends in Colorado. He was most comfortable enjoying pre and post game tailgates with his Green Bay Packer family (#4Forever). He enjoyed boating around Grand Island, blowing a horn to let friends know it was him. He even invented the Root Beer Float! Mark took great pleasure in hosting people, whether it be at his home, a sporting event, or a trip. He lived life to its fullest, was full of antics, but had a heart of gold. Words cannot adequately capture Markie, he was everywhere. Mark is survived by his daughter Taylor, and her partner Daniel; father Richard; siblings Ella Stone, Brenda Dole, Cindy (Jim) Willis, Rick (Kim) Stone, Scott Stone, Rhonda (Seth) Achilles and Gretchen (Doug) Kindig; along with nieces and nephews Christopher (Sarah), David (Nicky), Amy (Jason), Brendan, Kaelin (Angelo), Kelsey, Andrew, Brady, Collin and Quinn. He is predeceased by mother Dolly, nephew Gregory, and brother in law Tim. A gathering in his memory will take place in Grand Island on Friday August 19th. A celebration of his life will take place in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Mark the way he lived life, spending time with family and friends, and raise a glass with fond memories.
