Mark D. Sargent FAIRLEE — Mark D. Sargent, 60, of Fairlee, Vermont, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Mark was born on March 24, 1960, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to parents Paul A. Sargent and Barbara Davis Sargent. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Oxbow High School, Bradford, Vermont, Vermont Technical College (Associate degree in Civil Engineering), and University of Arizona’s Civil Engineering program where he earned a BS with a concentration in geotechnical engineering. While attending Oxbow, he played soccer, basketball, track and field and baseball. Mark always had an incredible work ethic. At the age of 12, he delivered newspapers for the town of Fairlee and purchased a snow machine to deliver papers in the winters. Through high school and then college, he worked for the family business, Sargent Co. Upon graduation from the University of Arizona, he began his career at Trapper Brown Corp., Plymouth, New Hampshire, as a project manager. From 1990-1996, Mark was employed by Brent Rauhut Engineering, Austin, Texas. He worked primarily on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences and the Federal Highway Administration conducting research under the “Long Term Pavement Performance Program” and Strategic Highway Research Program. While in Texas, he and his former wife, Cynthia Escobar, became successful restaurateurs of the Los Colinas Restaurant in Austin. Mark had been known to say he made the best Margaritas in town. Mark relocated his family to Vermont in 2000. He was hired as a civil engineer for the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation in the Structures Division. Later, he became a project manager for the Structures Division with a concentration on the restoration of Vermont covered bridges, working with his mentor, John Weaver. His most recent project was the restoration of the Taftsville Covered Bridge damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Mark enjoyed his work and projects immensely. His career with the State of Vermont lasted 17 years, until Mark made the difficult decision to retire due to a medical condition. Mark was previously married to Cynthia Escobar, whom he met while at the University of Arizona, their son, John Paul R. Sargent, was born in 1996. In 2018, after many years together, he married his high school sweetheart, Marcy Perry Hall. Mark was well engaged in his community. Growing up, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #36 and served as altar boy at the Fairlee Community Church. He was a master mason at the Masonic Lodge Mount Cube #10, Orford, New Hampshire; past president of the Antique Classic Boat Club Austin, Texas; past member of the Lake Champlain Antique Classic Boat Society Inc.; vice president of the Barre Rifle and Pistol Club; and vice president of the Early Ford V8 Club of America Twin State Region #118. Mark’s friends would attest that he was always ready to show up and lend a helping hand. Mark learned at an early age about car restoration. While at the University of Arizona, he and his brother, Scott, ran a repair shop that specialized in early Ford V8’s, as well as BMW 2002’s. He also served as a judge at the Masonic Lodge Antique Car Shows in Orford, New Hampshire. In his younger years, he could be seen around town in the 1938 Ford Business Coupe servicing swimming pools for Sargent Co. Mark had a passion for Chris Craft boats which he enjoyed restoring in his free time with his friend, Jim Frechette. He enjoyed shooting, hunting and fishing and spending time at the “Bog” with his cousin, Mark C. Sargent. Mark is survived by his wife, Marcy (Perry) Sargent; his son, John Paul R. Sargent of San Antonio, Texas, who was a constant source of pride; Marcy’s son, Perry A. Hall of Salt Lake City; his parents, Paul Sargent and Joan of Fairlee; his mother, Barbara D. Sargent of Gulfport, Florida; brother, Scott Sargent (Robyn) and daughter Megan, brother Matthew Sargent of Fairlee; Chuck Clifford (Sherry) and family of Orford, New Hampshire, and Kate Grant (Charlie) and family of Bradford, Vermont, Cynthia Escobar Nash and husband Michael. Mark was predeceased by an infant son, Samuel Davis Sargent. Mark will be remembered by all for his strength, kindness, integrity and compassion. A sincere thank you to his caregivers, Shawn, Terry, and BAYADA Hospice of Norwich, Vermont, for their wonderful care and support. A celebration of Mark's life will be held for family and friends in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Save A Bridge Fund, Vermont Covered Bridge Society, P.O. Box 97, Jeffersonville, VT 05464-0097. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, Vermont.
