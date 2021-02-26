Mark A. Sumner NORTHFIELD — Mark A. Sumner, 46, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Born Dec. 26, 1974, in Berlin, he was the son of James and Adelle Sumner. Mark grew up in Barre and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1993. He was a freelance photographer and was the official track photographer at the White Mountain Motorsports Park. Mark was passionate about many things. He had a great love and appreciation for the outdoors and nature. He spent many hours taking photos all around Vermont. His photos were admired by many. He was an avid music lover. He enjoyed watching many different sports. He especially liked attending Norwich hockey games, stock car races and The Vermont Mountaineers. He shared his love of sports with his father and they attended many of the events together. He loved cats and brought many home over the years - he sometimes would hide them for a few days before the family realized they had a new pet. He liked to collect things and loved going to garage sales to search for a good bargain or a treasure either for himself or something that he thought someone else would appreciate. He collected several guitars and although he may not have played them often, he enjoyed taking them apart and restoring them. Mark was known for his quick sense of humor and his ability to make others smile. He was kind and generous and had a big heart. He was a truly a great person and his loss will forever be felt by the family and friends who loved him. Survivors include his parents, James and Adelle Sumner of Barre, Vermont; his sisters, Amy Jacques and her husband, Brian, and their daughter, Madison, of Topeka, Kansas, and Katie Banker and her husband, Jeff, and their son, Cale, of Topeka, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
