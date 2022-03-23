Marjorie Skott EAST MONTPELIER — Marjorie Skott, 96, of East Montpelier, Vermont, died peacefully at her home March 17, 2022. Just before she died, Marjorie talked about what might come after this life. “I’m not really sure; I’m hoping that the atoms and cells that are me will go back to the Earth. Perhaps I’ll come back as an ant or a grasshopper. I’d like that.” To the end of her life, Marjorie loved exploring ideas and had an insatiable curiosity about the world. She read several books a week and kept the staff at her beloved Kellogg-Hubbard Library and Bear Pond Books busy filling her requests for obscure titles. She lamented her failing eyesight because she could no longer read. Even as she was getting ready to die, she asked about current events, the changing seasons, and the lives of her extended family and friends. She was enthralled with the peace and serenity of her home. She spent hours looking out the window at birds, cloud formations, and the changing landscape. “How did I get so lucky?” she would ask almost daily. A smooth rock was as much a source of wonder to her as a bright flower or a hummingbird. Marjorie was a student of the inner life, as well, having spent years working as a psychologist specializing in dream analysis. A graduate of the C. G. Jung Institute in Zurich, Switzerland, she was able to view a person’s — and a community’s — behavior from fresh, and at times surprising, new ways. No detail was too subtle to go unnoticed; she could create a lens that would allow others to realize there were always unseen meanings worth considering. At the same time, she was a remarkably active listener. She always offered her opinion last, after others had spoken; she never wanted to let her opinions and ideas get in the way of others expressing theirs. Because she listened to others with such attention, she had an uncanny ability to create networks of friendship across generations, and an unfailing ability to share generously in the interests and ideas of others. Marjorie was self-effacing. “Don’t make a fuss over me” was a mantra. In fact, she’d be unhappy to know that you have read this far in this obituary. “Surely you have something better to do,” we can hear her saying. Marjorie leaves behind a family and a wide circle of friends that are all the better for knowing her. As per Marge’s wishes, her Gilbert family will gather for a private remembrance at a later date. Contributions in her name would be welcomed by The Vermont Foodbank.
