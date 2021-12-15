Marjorie M. Farr HARDWICK — Marjorie Mary Farr, 95, of Hardwick, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2021, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury with her loving family at her side. She was born June 3, 1926, in Swanton, the daughter of the late Albert L. Sholan Sr. and Louise (Trayah) Sholan. She attended Elmore and Walden public schools. Marge was first employed as a housekeeper for Sam Daniels in Hardwick. Her family moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where she was employed at New Method Laundry. She soon returned to Hardwick to help her sister, Mildred Symonds, raise her children, while her husband was at war. At the same time, she was a seamstress at the Hardwick Knitwear, where she worked for more than 32 years, retiring in the late-'70s. She married Wayne Ralph Farr on May 18, 1946, in Morrisville. They lived all of their married life in Hardwick. She was a 50-year member of the United Church of Hardwick, the Women’s Fellowship of that church, the Hardwick Senior Citizens and the American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family, flower gardening, cooking and sewing. She will be remembered by many of the local young people as “Grammy Wayne.” She was very active and always willing to help anyone in need. Survivors include two daughters, Gail LeBlanc and her husband, David, of Hardwick, Elaine Farr, of Kernersville, North Carolina; a foster daughter, Joan Hudson and her husband, Rick, of Barton; a brother, Albert Sholan Jr., of Vero Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne, in 2009; her siblings, Lawrence Sholan, Theodore Paul Sholan, Irene Martin and Mildred Symonds. Graveside services will be held in the spring in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, with a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843 Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
