Marjorie J. Gilbert NORTHFIELD — Marjorie Jean Gilbert, 78, formerly of Washington Village, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mayo Health Care. Born Feb. 23, 1943, in Middlebury, Vermont, she was the daughter of Aubrey and Simone (Paquette) Weaver. She attended Bristol Elementary School and graduated from Bristol High School. Following graduation, she attended Champlain College. On Nov. 24, 1962, she married Alan G. Gilbert Jr. in Bristol. They made their home in Bellows Falls before moving to Barre with their first son, where their family grew with three additional children. In 1977, they moved to their final home, a much-beloved farmhouse in Washington Village. Alan passed away in November of 2015. Marjorie was well-known in the community for her years of service at Howard’s Market, followed by Hannaford’s Supermarket from which she retired. Because of her love of the natural world, Marjorie was a proud member of the National Wildlife Federation, the Sierra Club and other various wildlife preservation clubs, as well as a dedicated supporter of VT PBS and VT NPR. She was a former member of the Barre Congregational Church and when she moved, she became a member of the Washington Baptist Church. Marjorie was an extremely active person who was constantly in motion. Together, she and Alan renovated their 1800 farmhouse into a beautiful home they loved. An avid gardener, their home was surrounded by lovely, lavish gardens they loved to tend. Marjorie was happiest if, at the end of the day, she smelled like the earth. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent outdoors, Marjorie was an avid hiker, cross country skier, and loved snowshoeing. She was also an avid bird watcher and observer of all wildlife. Marjorie was also an artistic soul who loved to paint and draw. Survivors include her children, Heather G. Sanders and her husband, George W. III, William C. Gilbert and his wife, Supanee, and Mathew B. Gilbert; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brothers, David Weaver and his wife, Joan, and Steven Weaver; her sister-in-law, Elaine Bennett; as well as 11 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Alan G. Gilbert III; and her brothers, Burton and Charles Weaver. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
