Marjorie (Fisher) Power MONTPELIER — Marjorie J. Power (née Fisher), 78, died July 26, 2020, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, of acute myeloid leukemia. She was born Nov. 20, 1941, in Philadelphia, the only child of Fred and Mary Fisher. During her childhood, her cousins served as surrogate siblings, especially during summers which were spent together on Lake Fairlee, Vermont. She attended Philadelphia High School for Girls, 1959, and studied economics and history at McGill University in Montreal, B.A. 1963, and then at the University of London. In England, Marj married Michael Power, and they settled in Wallasey, near Liverpool, having two children, Ben and Pinky. While she lived in England, she taught school, stayed home with her children, and attended law school. She was also active in folk singing, peace, justice, and nuclear disarmament protest, and sewing and machine knitting. After divorce, she returned to Vermont with her children. There, she attended Vermont Law School, J.D. 1984, and was an attorney for the State of Vermont for over 20 years, working for the Public Service Board and the Division of Rate Setting. Ever invested in her community, Marj served on the Montpelier City Council from 1993 to 1997 and was elected a justice of the peace in 2016. Politically passionate, she ran for local and state office on the Vermont Progressive Party ticket and was known to spend hours at the Legislature knitting as she kept her eye on proceedings. In particular, she was an outspoken advocate for single payer health care, most recently with Vermont Health Care for All, having lived happily under such a system in the U.K. She was a vigorous, long-standing member of many organizations: the Older Women’s League; the Barre Historical Society, with whom she helped save and run the Socialist Labor Party Hall; the Capital City Grange, for contra dancing, community building and as Grange lecturer; Everybody Wins, where she shared her love of reading with elementary school students; the Council of Vermont Elders; and the Onion River Exchange. Her hobbies included her treasured contra dancing — she danced around the country with the goal of dancing in all 50 states; technology, computers and gadgetry of all kinds, giving regular tech advice to her children on what she called “mother’s help line;” weightlifting at the Montpelier Senior Center, a program she called “strong women live forever;” and needlework, especially knitting, for which she won prizes at state and New England levels and clothed babies as far away as Germany. In later years, she didn’t hesitate to drive the 1,500 miles to Kansas to visit her grandchildren. She always laughed about strangers who treated her like a little old lady, then were shocked by her strength and stamina. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Power of New York City, and daughter, Rebecca Power of Baldwin City, Kansas; beloved cousins; and her grandchildren, Isla and Simon Ellis. A private service will be held for family in Post Mills Cemetery and a public memorial service at the Old Labor Hall in Barre, Vermont, when gatherings are allowed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barre Historical Society for The Old Labor Hall, P.O. Box 496, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Friends of the Capital City Grange Hall to support the contra dance community, P.O. Box 192, Northfield Falls, VT 05664. We invite you to share your memories of Marj by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/marjoriepower.
