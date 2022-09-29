Marjorie D. Boutin WILLIAMSTOWN — Marjorie Doris Boutin, 97, of Williamstown, passed away at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on September 27, 2022. Born in Winooski, VT, on February 26, 1925, she was the daughter of Leon and Doloris (Dorey) Rich. She attended school in Burlington, VT. Marjorie married Armand P. Boutin Sr. on January 22, 1945, in Graniteville, VT. They moved to a farm in Graniteville in 1948 and then to a farm in Williamstown in 1958, this farm is still in the family today owned by their sons, Rick, and Kenneth. Upon retiring they bought a home in Florida and spent the winters there. Armand passed away on November 13, 1987. She continued to spend winters in Florida and summers in Ohio at her daughter Diane’s, and in Vermont. Survivors include 2 sons, Armand (Rick) Boutin Jr. and wife, Marie of Williamstown, Kenneth Boutin of Williamstown, 2 daughters, Jean Boutin in Milan, New Hampshire, Diane Snyder and her husband, Lewis, in Bryson City, North Carolina. Marjorie is survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Dallas Rich, and Bernard Rich, her sister, Irene Brunell, daughter, Marjorie (Penny) Lee Paxton, grandson Nicholas Boutin and great granddaughter, Payton Boutin. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate Marjorie’s life will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre Vt on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow to St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre, VT. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
