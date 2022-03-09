Marjorie A. Dexter WILLIAMSTOWN — Marjorie A. Dexter, 94, formerly of Waterman Street in East Barre, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on Feb. 23, 1928, in Topsham, she was the daughter of Orin and Mary (Tillotson) Avery. She attended elementary school in Topsham and graduated from Bradford High School. On July 16, 1944, she married Leo Dexter in Topsham. They made their home in East Barre for 57 years. Leo passed away on March 16, 2016. Marjory was employed by the Barre Town School, where she managed the cafeteria for 20 years before retiring. Survivors include her sons, Donald Dexter and his wife, Maggie, of Williamstown, and Douglas Dexter and his life partner, Sue Jones, of Calais; and her daughter, Maryann Hebert, of Williamstown; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange at a date to be announced. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
