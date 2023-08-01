Marion R. Aja EAST BARRE — Marion Ruth Aja, 95, of East Barre, Vermont, passed away on Wednesday, July 5th. Marion’s passing took place at her home, surrounded by her family, as she wished. Marion was born on September 23, 1927 in Colchester, Vermont, to parents Henry and Emily (Anderson) Harvey. After a couple of moves, the family settled into a home on a lovely, hilly, forested property in Washington, Vermont. Marion was a country girl at heart and loved growing up surrounded by nature. She embraced life in her small rural village along with her three brothers, Raymond, Donald, and Henry Jr. Marion attended primary school in Washington, where she excelled and made life-long friends. She was a member of the Washington Union Gospel Church. Later she attended Spaulding High School in Barre, VT, where she received her high school diploma upon graduation in 1945. After graduation, Marion worked as an administrative assistant in a bank in Barre. She then took employment at the Rock of Ages capacitor plant. While attending a local dance, Marion met the love of her life, Paul Aja. Paul had returned from service in the South Pacific during World War II. It was love at first sight. Marion and Paul were married in a simple ceremony at the parsonage in Vershire, VT, on October 7, 1950. They honeymooned in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The young couple settled into life in East Barre, where they would establish a happy and loving home and remain for the rest of their lives. They brought two sons into the world - Kenneth in 1954 and James in 1956. After 67 years of marriage, Paul passed away in 2018 at age 97. Throughout her life, Marion was a humble, sensitive, gentle, kind-hearted, loving soul. Marion devoted her adult life to her marriage, children, and grandchildren. She was a dedicated homemaker, running the home with tireless efficiency, making everything clean, neat and organized, and keeping her family well-fed and happy with her home cooking. She was self-less to a fault and never complained, always putting the needs and best interests of her family before her own. While that was true, she was loved dearly for what she gave and she was the heart and soul of her family. Everyone she loved was enriched by her presence and, in turn, as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, she was cherished and, for those who survive her, will be dearly missed and never forgotten. She was our real-life angel. Marion is survived by her sons, Kenneth and James, her granddaughter, Marie, and her brother Henry Jr. and his wife, Lina. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Emily Harvey, her husband, Paul Aja, her brothers, Raymond and Donald, and her granddaughter Emily. Marion will be interred in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington, Vermont. At her request, no public services will be held. Anyone wishing to communicate with the family regarding Marion’s life and passing is encouraged to send a card or note to: Kenneth Aja, P.O. Box 55, East Barre, VT 05649. Marion’s family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated, talented, and caring staff of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, who attended to Marion’s needs and enabled her family to keep and care for her at home in the final year of her life, especially during her final weeks when her medical needs increased and when she ultimately required end-of-life care to pass comfortably and peacefully at home. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Marion’s life is encouraged to give a donation to this essential organization in her name (instructions are available on the organization’s website).
