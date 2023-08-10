Marion M. Drew MONTPELIER — On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Marion Martin Drew of Montpelier, VT passed away peacefully at the age of 85. After speaking to each of her children over the course of the day, she let go of life with comfort and peace. Marion entered this world on July 21, 1938, in Barre, VT and was the eighth of ten children born to Annie (Glennie) and Harrison Martin of Williamstown. Known as Googie by her siblings and childhood friends, Marion was an energetic and spirited person. 1956 was an especially busy year for her as she graduated from Williamstown High school, married L. Leonard Drew of Bradford, VT and turned 18. Marion was a proud Vermonter who lived most of her life in the Green Mountain State. Her early married years were spent in Williamstown, Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury. She and her family then moved to Montpelier in 1968 where, except for short stints in Northfield and Isle au Haut, Maine, she lived the rest of her life. Her time on a small island enabled her to demonstrate, and even grow, the fierce independence with which she lived. Her final years were spent in her beloved apartment on Barre Street, where she enjoyed being part of the diverse character of this area of Montpelier. Marion and Leonard were married for 44 years until Len’s passing in 2001. She was the proud mother of eight children: Brian, Shawn, Kevin, Dennis, Kathleen, Colleen, Thomas and Timothy. She was also a grandmother to 13 and great grandmother to 5. She loved them all with passion and was always their greatest supporter. Raising her family was Marion’s first and foremost responsibility. She was a visible spectator at her children’s many school and sporting events and was well known for speaking her mind to the referees when a call did not go in their favor. Marion loved crafts and was a quilter, knitter and cross stitcher. She also enjoyed displaying, and sharing with her family and friends, various collectibles. Marion believed in contributing to her community and spent many years volunteering for the Montpelier Community Justice Center as a guardian-ad-litem for children in the family court system. In her later years she was a huge fan of Tom Brady and would fiercely defend him in person or on-line. In her final days, with her health declining, Marion stayed true to her persona of positivity and strength. She lived a wonderful life, and she handled death with courage and dignity. While Marion is no longer with us physically, her spirit will stay with us forever. Calling hours will be held at Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, VT on Saturday, August 19 from 2:00-400 PM. She will join Leonard at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private burial ceremony to be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, Winooski, VT, in memory of Timothy Martin Drew or to the Montpelier Foundation, Montpelier, VT, in memory of Dennis James Drew.
