Marion L. Germana WATERBURY — Marion L. Germana, 96, of Lincoln Street, passed away in the comfort of her home, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Born in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Lucius E. and Myrle (Eddy) Lemery. On July 9, 1944, Marion married Anthony R. “Tony” Germana in Boston, Massachusetts. Tony predeceased Marion on Aug. 31, 2009. Marion was a 1943 graduate of Waterbury High School and enjoyed her early years being a homemaker and raising her family. Marion worked for the former F.C. Luce Co. and Vincent's Pharmacy, both of Waterbury. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and Altar Society of Waterbury. She loved animals, flower gardening, long walks, cooking, traveling with friends. She took particular pleasure in spending time with her loving family. Marion is survived by her son, Richard Germana, of Waterbury Center; her daughter-in-law, Donna Germana, of Newport, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. She was also predeceased by her son, Robert Germana; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Germana; two sisters, Lucille Morse and Barbara Shonio; four brothers, Edward Sr., Lucian, Roger and Richard Lemery. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duxbury. The family requests that flowers be omitted; rather, memorial gifts would be appreciated to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) please visit www.aspca.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com. The Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family.
