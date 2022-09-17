Marion I. Shirlock EAST BARRE — Marion Isabell Shirlock, 92, a long-time resident passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on October 4, 1929, in St. Johnsbury, she was the daughter of Russell and Isabell (Perkins) Mann. Marion attended St. Johnsbury Academy and graduated in 1948. She grew up on the Danville Road and spent a great deal of time at her grandparents’ farm in Danville. In 1949, Marion married George Shirlock, they celebrated their 72nd anniversary in 2021. George passed away on December 14, 2021. Early in her career, Marion was a telephone operator, and then a homemaker (and an excellent cook). After raising four children, Marion worked as the office manager at Dr. Anthony Cassani’s optometry office in Barre. In their retirement years, Marion and George enjoyed traveling in countries in North America, Central America, and Europe. Marion was very active in the East Barre community - as a member of the Green Hills Home Dem, a Girl Scout troop leader, and a member and treasurer of the East Barre Congregational Church - where she and her dear friend, Beatrice Sainz were famous for their annual chicken pie suppers. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Survivors include her four children Gail Strachan and her husband, Bruce of Barre Town; Milton Shirlock and his wife, Dana of South Hero; Gary Shirlock and his partner,Jo-Ann Dupuis of New Hampshire and Melissa Beckwith and her husband, Scott of Warren; her grandchildren Craig, Cara, Kevin, Tori, Adam, Keith and Emily, and nine great-grandchildren as well as her brother Gilbert Mann. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband George Shirlock and her brother Albert Mann. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 465 Waverly Oaks Rd., Ste. 202, Waltham, MA 02452. The Shirlock family would like to thank the nursing and medical staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center for the excellent care their mother received as well as their kindness and compassion. Marion was a great lady with a wonderful laugh who always “enjoyed a good time.” She was a guiding light and was greatly loved by all her family and friends. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
