Marion E. Hazelton CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marion Ella Hazelton died peacefully on Feb. 8, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the age of 94¾. Marion is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jim (Barb) Hazelton; Tom (Lisa) Hazelton and Nick (Katlyn and great-granddaughter Hadley Marion), Holly and Chris; Deb (Rich) Wretman and Lauren Wretman (Jackson) Phelps; and extended family around the country. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Mildred (Bruno) Scrizzi, Dorothy (Serafin) Lavin, Caroline (Frank) Scott; brothers Robert Belville and Walter Belville; all of Barre, Vermont; grandson Michael Hazelton; and sister-in-law Charlotte Hazelton Young Buckley of Alpharetta, Georgia. She is survived by sister-in-law Margaret “Tootie” Belville of Barre, Vermont, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Marion was born on April 30, 1926, in Barre, Vermont, to William T. and Freda (Alwyn) Belville. She graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre in 1944 and attended the University of Vermont on scholarships, graduating cum laude with a degree in elementary education in 1948. She taught elementary school in Barre upon her graduation. She married her "honey," Frank T. Hazelton, on June 20, 1953, in Barre, Vermont, after meeting Frank on a blind date in Seattle, Washington, where Marion was an exchange teacher and he was stationed in the Army at Fort Lewis. After moving to Cedar Rapids in 1954, Marion became a teacher at Kenwood and Wright elementary schools. Upon earning her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Iowa in 1970, Marion became the district project leader/coordinator for Early Childhood Education for the Cedar Rapids Public Schools until her retirement in 1987. Marion enjoyed working with, and for, teachers and children, and felt the importance of having children get off to a good start. She was instrumental in organizing Early Childhood Education programs in the Cedar Rapids schools. She was active at Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church (60+ year member; now Echo Hill Presbyterian Church), the Association for Early Childhood Education, Iowa Reading Association, National Education Association (life member), Iowa State Education Association, Cedar Rapids Education Association, Iowa Retired Teachers Association and the nationwide development of PREDICT (reading program). But her family was always first and foremost - and she was extremely proud of each of them. Marion frequently said, “I’ve had a great life!” and those who knew her, loved her, and learned from her, would fully agree. The family is grateful that Marion was surrounded by wonderful care and support in recent years, including the loving staff at Cottage Grove Gardens and Health Care Center, Comfort Care and Compassus Hospice. A private family service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Marion Hazelton, under the video tab starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to The Frank and Marion Hazelton Memorial Scholarship at the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, One West Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242 at givetoiowa.org/Hazelton. Please leave a message or tribute to Marion’s family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.