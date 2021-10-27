Marion (Dunham) Deitzler NORTHFIELD — Marion Elise (Dunham) Deitzler, 97, died Oct. 16, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center, Berlin, Vermont. She was born July 11, 1924, to Harry Jessup Dunham and Marion Elise (Guthrie) Dunham, in Easton, Pennsylvania, but grew up in much-loved Newport, Rhode Island. In 1946, she graduated from Rhode Island State College, married Richard Price Deitzler and moved to Troy, New York. Marion next lived in the Syracuse area for 60 years. She was an active church member, first at Andrews Memorial Methodist Church, North Syracuse, New York, and then at the United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, New York. An excellent seamstress, she sewed much of her daughters’ clothing. As her daughters prepared for college, she completed education courses at Syracuse University and began teaching, first at Mott Road Elementary and later at Fayetteville Elementary. In 2009, she and her husband moved to Mayo Residential Care, Northfield, Vermont. Marion was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her brothers, Harry Jr., Richard and Paul. She is survived by her daughters, Marjorie Zunder and spouse Phillip Zunder, Montpelier, Vermont, and Barbara Catroppa and spouse Samuel Catroppa, Syracuse, New York; her grandchildren, Eli Zunder and spouse Barbara Zunder, Charlottesville, Virginia, Rachel Fraser and spouse James Fraser, San Francisco, California, Andrea Catroppa, Daniel Catroppa and Christopher Catroppa, Syracuse, New York; and her great-grandchildren, Noah and Logan Zunder, James and William Fraser. No funeral service is planned and burial will be held privately in Fayetteville, New York. The family would like to offer much appreciation to the staffs at Mayo Residential Care and Central Vermont Medical Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, New York.
