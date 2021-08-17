Mario D. Lorenzini SOUTH BARRE — The Mass of Christian Burial for Mario Lorenzini, 90, of South Barre Road, was celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant and delivered the homily. Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloists Cece and Dana Barber in the hymns, “Here I Am, Lord,” “Let there be Peace on Earth,” and “How Great Thou Art.” The eulogy was given by his son, Mark Lorenzini. Nieces Kathy Pelkey Grange and Rita Bassett shared readings from the Old and New Testaments. Martha Tomasi Lane, also a niece, read the Responsorial Psalm. The Offertory Gifts were presented at the altar by granddaughters Phoebe Christopher, Jenna Lorenzini and Laura Lorenzini. Interment took place in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville where Mario was laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Rose. Military honors were conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard, taps played, and the folded flag was presented to his son, Alan Lorenzini. Bearers were his sons, Mark Lorenzini, Alan Lorenzini and Paul Lorenzini; and his grandsons, Bowen Christopher, Tyler Lonczak, Jesse Lorenzini and Jack Lorenzini. Following the committal, family and friends gathered at Mario’s home for a time of fellowship and sharing. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.