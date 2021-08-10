Mario D. Lorenzini SOUTH BARRE — Mario D. Lorenzini, 90, of South Barre Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. His battle with medical issues in recent months showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Born on Oct. 6, 1930, at his parent’s farm in Orange, Mario was the son of Carlo and Margherita (Racchio) Lorenzini and little brother to sisters Olga, Vera, Josephine, Mary and Catherine. In his early years, he attended elementary schools in Orange, Websterville and Barre City and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. After graduation, he worked with his father at the Lorenzini Granite Quarry in Websterville. In February 1952, Mario was drafted into the U.S. Army and received his basic training at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He was sent to Japan and then South Korea where he served with the 802nd Engineers Aviation Battalion attached to the U.S. Air Force. Their mission was to build roads and airstrips. He received the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations and National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal in November of 1953. One of his fondest memories while serving in Korea was a reunion with longtime friends, Leonel Gregoire, Rene LaRouche and Wayne Pelkey, all from Barre, who were also there. After the service, Mario was employed in construction at the Littleton Dam in Waterford, New Hampshire, and later as a mechanic for Reynolds and Sons where he traveled throughout the state repairing heavy equipment. On May 10, 1958, he married the love of his life, Rose P. Tomasi, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. The two made their home in South Barre where they raised their five children. Camping trips, croquet games, building tree houses, sledding, fishing and boiling sap were among the activities they shared with their children. Mario and Rose were avid gardeners and Mario’s secret fertilizer concoction produced outstanding tomatoes. For a few years, they raised beef cattle and chickens. Mario loved the land and the animals that inhabited their property. He walked daily with their dog, Jake, and cat, Millie, following close behind. They hosted many family holidays and enjoyed special times with their beloved grandchildren. In September of 1969, Mario and Rose, along with their longtime friends, Bob and Angie Brault, purchased the Country House Restaurant in Barre. The Braults retired in 1987 and Mario and Rose continued to operate the restaurant until 1997. For 28 years, they, along with their dedicated staff, worked tirelessly to serve delicious meals. Mario’s discriminating palate, his business acumen and friendly disposition helped to ensure the success of the Country House. Mario loved life. He had an infectious smile and enjoyed sharing jokes with his many friends and family. He was an avid card player and looked forward to hosting weekly poker games at the Howard Building with an ever-evolving group of friends. Aug. 6 was a sad day for the Red Sox and New England Patriots as they have lost one of their most ardent supporters. He was a great cook and shared many lively meals with family and friends. Reading three newspapers daily from cover to cover, he was a wealth of information and an expert on the news of the day and world events. Most of all, though, Mario loved his family. As a longtime parishioner of St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Mario served as an usher for many years. He also served on the Barre Town Recreation Board, the Energy Committee for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and as a director of the former United Community Credit Union in South Barre, now known as One Credit Union. Mario was also a member of the American Legion Post #10 of Barre and the Mutuo Soccorso Society. Survivors include his sons, Mark Lorenzini and his wife, Greta, of Jericho, Alan Lorenzini, of Williston, and Paul Lorenzini and his wife, Alana, of Barre Town; his daughters, Ann Lorenzini and her husband, Peter Christopher, of St. Johnsbury, and Mary Lonczak and her husband, Thomas, of Rutland; his beloved grandchildren, Tyler Lonczak, Jenna Lorenzini, Laura Lorenzini, Jesse Lorenzini, Bowen Christopher, Phoebe Christopher and Jack Lorenzini; and great-grandchildren, Teddy Lonczak and Addyson Lorenzini; as well as his sister, Catherine Pelkey, of Websterville; and many other wonderful relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Rose; and his sisters, Olga Garcia, Elivra Murphy, Mary Rivers and Josephine O’Connor. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St. in Barre. Interment will follow in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Mario’s family would like to thank Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, Central Vermont Medical Center and Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mario and Rose Lorenzini Spaulding High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 575, South Barre, VT 05670.
