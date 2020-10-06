Marilyn W. Goodell MORGAN — Marilyn W. Goodell, 89, of Morgan and formerly of Montpelier, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. Marilyn was born in St. Albans on Sept. 16, 1931. On Oct. 21, 1950, she married Stanley C. Goodell. They were self-employed for many years before retiring to Seymour Lake in Morgan. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, and a brother, Allen Warburton. She is survived by her son, Peter W. Goodell of Montpelier and Morgan. She also enjoyed the many chipmunks, squirrels and mallard ducks that visited her back deck. A private service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
