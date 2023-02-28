Marilyn W. Carbonneau SOUTH BARRE — This is written in loving memory of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Marilyn Webber Carbonneau who left us on Friday, February 24, 2023, after a lengthy illness at Heaton Woods Residence. Born on September 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Henry Mac and Ila (Jones) Webber. Marilyn attended schools in East Barre and Barre before graduating from Portland High School in Portland, Maine. After high school, she went on to receive her Associates Degree in Business at Champlain College. In 1947, Marilyn married Lionel (Ed) Carbonneau, and they had two daughters, Melanie and Candace. Together Ed and Marilyn enjoyed a life that was dedicated to their family and a love for antiques. After retirement, Ed and Marilyn opened “Country Loft Antiques” in South Barre which was a longtime dream. Marilyn often said, “actions speak louder than words”. Though she was quiet and humble, Marilyn lived and acted on her love through what she did. Whether she was sewing the newest fashions for her daughters, cooking her famous spareribs for her family, or refinishing antiques by Ed’s side, she demonstrated her love for all of us through her loving actions. Marilyn enjoyed the outdoors especially the beach and snowy days, shoveling snow well into her nineties. She was a gifted artist, knitter, seamstress, and baker - there was nothing she couldn’t figure out how to do and then do it very well. Survivors include her daughters Melanie (Brian Grearson) and Candace (Louis LaCroix), her granddaughters Arolyn (John) Edwards (Clayton, NC), Katherine (Kevin) McKenney (Needham, MA), and Jocelyn (Chas) Lyford (Georgia, VT); and her great-grandchildren Lorelei and Chais Lyford, Logan Kiser, and Madelyn and Maya McKenney as well as beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lionel Carbonneau and her sister Earlene Westcott. Marilyn’s place in our family can never be filled, so we will have to move a little closer to one another and remember her as the incredibly creative, witty, strong and beautiful lady she was! Her family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Heaton Woods Residence, Dr. Priscilla Carr, and the Bayada team for the loving care shown to their mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heaton Woods Residence, 10 Heaton Street, Montpelier, VT 05602, c/o Maria Duggan, Administrator. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
