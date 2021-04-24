Marilyn Turner BARRE TOWN — Marilyn Turner, 83, of Auburndale, Florida, and formerly Barre Town, Vermont, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Brookdale Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Florida. Born on June 11, 1937, in Barre, she was the daughter of Ralph and Esther (Rooney) Lawliss. She attended Spaulding Graded School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1955. On June 11, 1960, she married William “Bill” Turner at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home on the former LaGue Drive (now Rudd Farm Road) in Barre Town until moving to Auburndale, Florida, in 1999. Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom for the first years of her children’s lives before joining the granite industry where she spent many years before retiring. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post #10 of Barre, where she and Bill spent many a Saturday night with friends, dancing the night away. Marilyn had an infectious laugh and loved good humor. She was the life of the party and loved being with her friends and family. She enjoyed camping with family and the Green Mountain Deer’s. She worked hard and played hard alongside her husband for the past 60 years. She enjoyed traveling extensively with Bill throughout their years together, going on cruises and bus trips. She especially enjoyed the camp at Grand Isle where she would spend weekends and weeks in the summer with her granddaughter. Survivors include her daughter, Lori and husband Jeremy Grenier of Graniteville, Vermont; two grandchildren, Kayleigh (McAllister) Roberts of Maine and Danielle Pouliot of South Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Cadence Sturgeon of Maine; her sister-in-law, Sue Pope of Lakes Wales, Florida; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William; her son, Bruce; her brothers, Wayne and Buddy, and her sister, Beverley; as well as members of her extended family. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Berlin Cemetery in Berlin at the convenience of her family, and at which time she and Bill, together again, will join their son. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
