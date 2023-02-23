Marilyn P. Wilson MONTPELIER — Marilyn Pauline Lukens Wilson passed peacefully on February 20, 2023, of natural causes with her children by her side at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, VT. Over the last year, caregivers included loving care while at her home from Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, independent caregivers, Vista Senior Living in Killington, and Chestnut Place in Berlin. Marilyn was born on August 16, 1931 in Syracuse, NY to Frank and Stephanie (Miller) Lukens. She attended Syracuse schools, graduating from Syracuse High School in 1949. Following this, Marilyn attended and received a Bachelor of Arts (Home Economics) degree from Syracuse University in 1953. At Syracuse, she was a member of the ski club where she met the love of her life, Robert Wilson. Their skiing adventures, love of the outdoors, and specifically the mountains and lakes of the Adirondacks, White Mountains, and Green Mountains, became the focus of their weekend adventures as well as other places they loved and later shared with their five children. Marilyn and Bob were married on June 6, 1953. They lived in Warner, NH for a few years where Marilyn taught Home Economics at Simmons High School. In 1957, Marilyn and Bob moved the family to Utica, NY where Bob worked for General Electric Company and Marilyn raised five children. In 1970, they moved to Montpelier, VT where Marilyn worked as a regular substitute teacher at both Montpelier and Union 32 High Schools. Marilyn (and Bob) loved being out in the natural world and frequently took their family on outings including canoeing, swimming, hiking, and camping in the Adirondacks and all over northern New England. Marilyn started running in her 50s and participated in the Central Vermont Runners Club Tuesday night fun runs, outings with the Green Mountain Club, bike adventures with the Silver Streakers biking group, and outside programs with the Appalachian Mountain Club into her 80s. Much love and fun were shared with all who knew her. Marilyn completed the entire Long Trail and almost completed the Catamount Trail working her way through section by section during her 60s and 70s. Her favorite activities were alpine and cross country skiing, riding her bike with family and friends, and paddling her kayak. Marilyn joyfully sang in church choirs throughout her life. All five children attended Montpelier schools with three MHS graduates and two from Burke Mountain Academy. Four children graduated from Vermont colleges or universities, and one from the University of Connecticut. Marilyn had a genuine spirit of kindness, authenticity, friendship, and love. She found so much joy in her family and in her connections with many friends and acquaintances. Marilyn is survived by her children Caroline Newhall (Dan) of Websterville, VT; Rodney Wilson (Clare) of Conway, NH; Eric Wilson Karen) of Kirby, VT; Andrea Solomon (Peter) of Cromwell, CT; and Laura Todd of Hailey, ID. There are nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was pre-deceased by her husband Bob in 2021. In Marilyn’s memory, donations can be sent to the Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
