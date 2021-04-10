Marilyn O. Piro WILLIAMSTOWN — Marilyn O. Piro, age 93, of Williamstown and formerly from East Montpelier, died at the Barre Gardens on April 3, 2021. She was born on Nov. 6, 1927, at the Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont, while the flood of 1927 was raging. She was the daughter of Charles H. Ormsbee II and Mytle (Gadapee) Ormsbee. She grew up on the family farm in East Montpelier and was active in 4-H and other activities. She graduated from Montpelier High School and attended the University of Vermont where she met Manuel Piro. They were married in the church in East Montpelier Center on May 26, 1951, and would have been married 70 years this May. They lived in Addison County, Vermont, when first married. They returned to live in East Montpelier for over half a century before they moved to the Gardens in Williamstown. They had three children, Ronda Lepene (Glenn) of Rochester, New Hampshire, Edward Piro (Donna) of East Montpelier, and Ronald Piro (Jeanne) of Essex. She had four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Marilyn painted many watercolor paintings and was a member of the Barre Paletteers for many years. She and Manuel raised dairy goats, along with a garden, preserving much of the produce. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Barre and assisted at the polls during voting. She worked in various retail stores, was a nurse’s assistant with the Washington Central Supervisory District and later was a librarian at the East Montpelier Elementary School. She is survived by her brother, Conrad Ormsbee (Anne) of Massachusetts; and was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Richard and his wife, as well as an infant brother. Her husband, Manuel, died on Feb. 15 of this year. Arrangements are being held by Guare & Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A joint graveside service will be announced at a later date in the Doty Cemetery in East Montpelier Center.
