Marilyn M. Gagne BARRE — Marilyn Mae Gagne, 79, of Hill Street passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Lincoln House with her family at her bedside. Born on October 23, 1943, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Orin and Bertha (Hutchinson) Farnham. She attended elementary school in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School. On April 29, 1967, she married Michel Gagne, Sr., following their marriage, they made their home in East Barre before settling in Barre City. Michel passed away in 2010. In addition to being a homemaker for a few years, Marilyn was employed as a Secretary with National Life Insurance Company and Parnigoni Brothers Granite before joining the staff at Pepin Granite from which she retired in 2010. Survivors include her daughter Shelly Gagne Noury and her partner, Rob of Washington, VT; and her son Michel Gagne, Jr., of New Hampshire; her grandchildren Megan Macedo and her husband, Sean of New Hampshire and Christopher Noury and his partner, Kara of East Barre as well as her great-grandchildren Connor Campeau, Sean Macedo, Jr., Rita Macedo and Emma Macedo. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Paul, Sherwood and Lloyd Farnham and her sister Marie Eaton. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
