Marilyn K. Zeno WATERBURY — Marilyn K. Zeno, 89, passed away peacefully in Northfield on Monday evening, April 13, 2020, in the comfort of her family at the home of her daughter, Nancy Baker. Born in Moretown on Jan. 15, 1931, She was the daughter of the late Forrest and Caroline (Towne) Harvey. Marilyn was previously married to Francis DeForge and Frederick Zeno. In 1949, Marilyn moved to Stockton, California, and worked for Pacific Tel & Tel as an operator for 17 years. Returning to her roots in Vermont, Marilyn was employed at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury for many years. At VSH Marilyn held a variety of positions. She graduated from the Vera Hanks School for Psychiatric Technology and worked as a psychiatric technician B. She was responsible for staff scheduling and later worked in admissions from which she retired. Marilyn enjoyed many special friendships during her tenure at the hospital, especially with Bernard Morrow and Millie Corliss. Marilyn was a volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood, helping with blood drives held at the St. Andrew Catholic Church Parish Hall in Waterbury. In her leisure time she enjoyed flower gardening, listening to country music, spending time with her family and staying connected with her friends through Facebook. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Ruth Noel and her husband Clement of Underhill; Nancy Baker and her husband Andy of Northfield; her grandchildren, Nicole Thayer, Michael Scott Thayer, Kristin Graham, Caitlin Graham, Shelby Grout, Jordan Grout and Brian Grout; her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Brown, Caleb Thayer, Courtney Shepard Guyette, and Deseriee Thayer Hutchinson; her son-in-law, Wade Morse of Duxbury; her future grandson-in-law, Amos Gaylord; as well as extended family. Marilyn is predeceased by her daughters, Linda Graham and Susan Morse; her son, Stephen DeForge; her son-in-law, Michael Graham; and her sister, Maxine Granville-Smith. Services will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Duxbury Corner Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
