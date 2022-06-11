Marilyn J. Johnson BARRE — Marilyn J. Johnson, 69, – beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, aunt and friend – went to Heaven on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home with her family surrounding her. She fought bravely throughout her three-year battle with cancer, always full of courage and strength of heart. Born on Jan. 21, 1953, in Barre, Marilyn was the daughter of Howard and Mae (Payne) Braman. She grew up with her four siblings on a dairy farm in Chelsea, Vermont, and attended Chelsea Elementary and High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Frank O.P. Johnson. After high school, Marilyn went on to graduate from the University of Vermont with a degree in laboratory science. On July 22, 1972, she married Frank, her high school sweetheart, in Chelsea. Following their wedding, they resided first in the Milton and Winooski areas, and then decided to take a chance and set out on the venture of farming. They purchased a dairy farm in East Barre, Vermont, which they still own to this day, now operating with one of their sons. Throughout the 47 years of owning and operating their farm, they had the mindset that everything was possible, as long as they did it together. Theirs is a beautiful love-story, and an amazing partnership, both personally and professionally. Marilyn's favorite thing to do was spend time with her husband and family, which included her four children and later, their spouses, and her 11 grandchildren, four siblings, and large extended family. She was the center of the family. Everyone wanted to be with her, and around her. Every birthday, holiday and special occasion was, and still is, spent in celebration at her house. She welcomed the frequent visits from family and friends. When she wasn't hard at work on the farm, Marilyn enjoyed being at home and "puttering around" (as she liked to call it) in her flower and vegetable gardens and on her lawns. She loved to plant flowers, go for walks around their beautiful, expansive land, spend time in nature, and enjoy the beauty of the day. She was fun-loving, active and incredibly strong, in every sense of the word, and she had a way of making every situation seem better. She enjoyed shopping trips with her family, preferring to buy presents for everyone aside from herself. She always had the perfect gift stashed away in her endless bag of presents, and would pull one out at a moment's notice, telling the recipient, "I have just the perfect thing for you that jumped right out at me in the store." Marilyn loved her family more than anything, and would do anything, and go anywhere, for them. As her children grew up and moved to different areas, she became quite the world traveler to visit them, taking trips to South Korea, China, Thailand and numerous places across the United States. She was also an active member of Websterville church and school. She volunteered on the hospitality team, was a member of the school board, and a leader in numerous children's programs for years, such as AWANA, and vacation Bible school. She touched many, many hearts. Marilyn found joy in everything she did and whomever she was with, and she did everything with love, grace, compassion and selflessness. She juggled it all and made it look effortless – full-time work on the farm, raising four children and helping to raise 11 grandchildren, cooking delicious meals, hosting loving gatherings, helping and caring for everyone in her life. She had a kind word for everyone and was always willing to drop everything to help someone else or alter her plans to make someone else's day a little better. In short, she was everything that is beautiful in this world. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Frank Johnson; her adoring children, son Derek Johnson and wife Yoshimi, daughter Jaime Johnson Blood and husband Tom. son Kirt Johnson and wife Victoria, and daughter Lora Johnson; as well as her 11 grandchildren, David, Solon, Laven, Megumi, Aria, Keenan, Priya, Torren, Korallyn, Ronan and Arrilyn; and her siblings, Sheila Farnham, Bill Braman, Gary Braman and Art Braman; along with numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Websterville Baptist Church, 143 Church Hill Road, Websterville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
