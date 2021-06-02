Marilyn J. Fawson TAMWORTH, N.H. — On May 24, 2021, Marilyn J, Fawson, RN, age 87, passed away due to complications of heart disease. Marilyn was born in Barre, Vermont, in 1933. Her parents were Mario Cerasoli and Laura Mary (Cook) Cerasoli. Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre, and a 1955 graduate of the Salem Hospital School of Nursing in Salem, Massachusetts. After her graduation from nursing school, Marilyn remained in Massachusetts living predominantly in Peabody. Upon her retirement in 2000, she moved to Tamworth, New Hampshire, to be closer to family. Her life was characterized and defined by her service and dedication to others. As a Registered Nurse, Marilyn served in hospitals, was a director of nurses in a geriatric facility and culminated her career as a lead psychiatric nurse with the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Bedford, Massachusetts. Her giving nature extended to her personal life where she served as a Past Grand Noble of Chapter 479 of the Rebekahs, secretary of her community’s Co-Op association and countless hours of service to the South Tamworth United Methodist Church. Marilyn loved collectibles, live theater, old movies and music, especially Frank Sinatra. But more than anything, she loved to spend time with her family. She is survived by her son, Rodney Fawson and his wife, Amber, of Tamworth; and her son, Dennis Fawson and his wife, Phyllis, of Magnolia, Delaware. She is also survived by her sister, Lisa Cerasoli and her partner, Robert LeFevre, of Barre. Her surviving grandchildren are Thomas Dunphy of Hanover, Maryland; Brian (Shannon) Dunphy of Linthicum, Maryland; Joshua (Samantha) Fawson of Natick, Massachusetts; and Jennifer (Mark) Doyle of Plaistow, New Hampshire. Marilyn also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren; and is further survived by her aunt, Elizabeth Blodgett of Leesburg, Florida. There will be no local services. A graveside service will be conducted in Berlin, Vermont, on July 17. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Tamworth United Methodist Church.
