Marilyn F. Moore MONTPELIER — Marilyn Foster Moore, 86, formerly of Montpelier, VT, passed away on May 2nd, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Houlton, Maine on June 22, 1936 and was the daughter of Russell B. Foster and Elizabeth M. Ketchum. Marilyn graduated from Edward Little High School in 1954 in Auburn, Maine. She graduated as an RN from Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine in 1957. On March 30th 1957, Marilyn married Lee A. Moore at the Congregational Church in Auburn, Maine. Marilyn worked as a registered nurse for 57 years, starting in Maine and New Hampshire, and then moving to Vermont where she worked at Heaton Hospital and Central Vermont Medical Center for 10 years before finishing with 38 years at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice Agency in Berlin, Vermont. Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies including knitting mittens for her family, crocheting afghans for family and friends, quilting, scrapbooking to chronicle her loved ones lives over several decades, making cards, traveling to spend time with friends and family, and touring parts of the United States with her travel group. She was often eager to get the most current technology devices to help with her hobbies and connections with family and friends. While raising her family, she enjoyed summer vacations camping at Silver Lake State Park. Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband Lee Moore in 2005, her son James Moore in 2011, and her sister Susan Bergeron in 2020. Marilyn is survived by her sister Emily Sprague of Ogden, Utah; daughter-in-law Shelley Moore of Ledyard, CT and her children, Paul, Elizabeth and Joshua; son Steven Y. Moore and partner Colette Keene of Barre, VT and his sons Lucas and Jacob; daughter Emily K. Howard and husband Richard, and their daughters Ellie and Sophie of Portland, OR; and son Jonathan L. Moore and partner Matthew Burkhart of Jericho, VT. She was also survived by several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday June 24th, 2023 at Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier, VT. The family will host a reception immediately following. Internment will be held at Green Mountain Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences can do so at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.