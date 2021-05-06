Marilyn C. Murray ESSEX JUNCTION — Marilyn Cozzi Murray, 84, died peacefully after a long illness, on Friday, April 30, 2021, at her home. Born on July 23, 1936, in Barre, she was the daughter of John and Mildred (O’Connor) Cozzi. She spent her childhood in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954. She then went on to graduate from the University of Vermont with a major in Education in 1958, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. During her teaching career, she taught at Mater Christi School where she became fond of the Sisters of Mercy. In later life, she followed her dream to live on the coast of Maine and resided in Wells for many years before deciding to move back to the Burlington area. Marilyn had a love for painting and collecting dolls and books. She was a member of the Green Mountain Doll Club. She was also an active member of the “Stockettes” in Burlington. Survivors include her brother, Eugene Cozzi of Bradenton, Florida; her daughter, Sarah Murray O’Callaghan and her son, Jack, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts; as well as her grandson Tynan Murray of Denison, Texas; and many close cousins who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas Murray. Family and friends may call on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. The family would like to pay tribute to her lifelong friend, Carole Cacioppi, and the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction. We would also like to thank the University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by Ready Funeral and Cremation Service; to send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com and Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
