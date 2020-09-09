Marilee Olander WEST TOPSHAM — Marilee “Micki” Olander, 80, of West Topsham, Vermont, passed peacefully, with family, on Sept. 7, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Marilee was born in San Francisco, California, on Aug. 29, 1940, the daughter of James B. and Cecile N. (Rousse) Toler. Throughout the years, she worked as a secretary for the Southington, Connecticut, Daycare, then for the YMCA. She and her husband, Ray Olander, pursued their talents in making beautiful art to sell on the craft market. In 1986, they moved to West Topsham, Vermont, and opened their own craft shop. As she retired, she worked at the local Waits River General Store Deli and enjoyed visiting with the community. Her final job before retirement, was a medical secretary for the Valley Health Center of East Corinth, Vermont. Marilee is survived by her children, James Barber, Suzanne Briggs, Aaron Barber; her 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Olander. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Monica Church in Barre. Per state mandate, mask and social distancing required. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.