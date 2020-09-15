Marilee Olander rites WEST TOPSHAM — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Marilee “Micki” Olander, 80, of West Topsham, Vermont, was held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church, was the celebrant. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today,” “Alleluia,” "Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee,” ”On Eagles' Wings,” "Song of Farewell“ and “When the Saints Come Marching In.” Scripture reading of the Old Testament were read by niece Dean Pietrorazio and the New Testament was read by niece Jill Pietrorazio. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Words of remembrance were shared by her son, James Barber. Ark bearers were grandchildren Andrew Barber, Nathan Barber, Amanda Shute and Kiersten Barber. Following the Mass, family and friends gathered at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier for a time of fellowship and refreshments. A later burial will take place in the West Topsham Cemetery. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont.
