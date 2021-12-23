Marija Ledinski Popovic MONTPELIER — Marija Ledinski Popovic, 53, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Born on April 4, 1968, in Ferenzani, Croatia, she was the daughter of Mirko and Ljubica (Potocki) Ledinski. After high school, Marija met Boro Popovic while working in the strawberry fields in Yugoslavia. They married on Oct. 17, 1987, and together, they had two children, Ana and Vanja Popovic. Marija and her family immigrated to Vermont in 1997 and lived in Montpelier ever since. She loved her family dearly and could be found cooking meals for loved ones, dancing up a storm to ABBA or getting her hands dirty in the garden. Marija was an employee of Ben and Jerry’s for more than 10 years and was very proud to be a mix-master. She was loved by all of her co-workers there. She also was an owner and operator of her family’s facility maintenance company, AVP Detail Service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Dec. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Church, 16 Barre St., Montpelier, Vermont, followed by a burial in Green Mount Cemetery, 250 State St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
