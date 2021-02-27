Marie (White) Lessard GRANITEVILLE — Marie Kathleen (White) Lessard of Graniteville, Vermont, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, after many years of combating illness that kept her bedridden at home and finally in nursing home care at Barre Gardens. Marie Kathleen White was born in Barre, Vermont, on April 18, 1950, and attended Mathewson School and Spaulding High School, graduating in the class of 1968. She completed her nurse's training at Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, Vermont, in 1969, and spent the next 20-plus years as a licensed practical nurse at Central Vermont Hospital, in private duty and finally as a charge nurse at Rowan Court Nursing Home. Marie married James Lessard of Graniteville in 1971 and they made their home first in Barre, then in Graniteville for their almost 50 years of marriage. Marie and James had one son, Jamie Lessard, of Barre City. Besides her husband and son, Marie leaves behind her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Margaret Lessard of Berlin; her niece and husband, Heather and Travis Warmouth of Essex Junction; and her grandnephew, Leo Warmouth. Marie's mother and her foster parents predeceased her. Prior to the illness that limited her mobility, Marie was an avid cook and baker, and enjoyed crafting with macrame and painted glass. She always gifted family and friends with her creations and family enjoyed her Christmas baking of whoopie pies and creme-de-menthe brownies. Marie also enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, showing their classic Corvette. Marie loved animals and had family pets over the years, including her poodle, Buffy, and pet ferret, Tiffany. A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
