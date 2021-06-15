Marie Picard MIDDLESEX — The graveside service for Marie Picard, who died June 5, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, in Middlesex Center Cemetery. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
Updated: June 15, 2021 @ 3:20 am
