Marie M. Dewey WILLIAMSTOWN — Marie M. Dewey, 87, of Williamstown, died Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, surrounded by her family. She was born June 29, 1934, in Rochester, Vermont, the daughter of John Manning Sr. and Mattie Manning. She was raised in the Rochester, Bethel and Randolph, before moving to East Randolph in 1976. Marie was married to David Dewey on June 3, 1961, in Randolph. He passed away in 2014. Marie had worked for Brigham Gelatin Factory, Merrimaids, Ethan Allen Furniture for many years, and finally, Tranquility Nursing Home and Gifford Elder Care. She enjoyed reading, dancing, baseball, playing cards/games, the comfort of her friends and spending time with her family. She was also known to enjoy a little late night Perry Mason. Survivors include her daughters, Victoria Dewey and partner Sarah Jolivette, of East Randolph, and Jo-Anne Paton and husband Kenneth, of East Orange; sisters, Joyce Small, of Williamstown, and Gloria Therrien, of White River Junction; four grandchildren, Alana Lorenzini, Shaylyn Coburn, Shannon Paton, and Caleb Paton and wife Andrea; four great-grandchildren, Nickolas Churchill, Dylan Churchill, Jake Paton and Zyrianna Paton. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine Coburn; eight siblings; and her birth mother, Margaret Preston Manning, when she was an infant. Calling hours are from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Contributions in her memory may be made to Gifford Medical Center, Last Mile Ride Fund, P.O. Box 2000, Randolph, VT 05060. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.