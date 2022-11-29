Marie L. Bergeron BARRE — Marie L. Bergeron, 85, a longtime resident of George Street, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, with her loving family at her bedside. Born on June 22, 1937, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Harold and Louise (Hudson) Magoon. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955. Following her schooling, Marie married Maurice Gaboriau had two children Mark and Michele. They later divorced. Marie then married Roger Bergeron on October 4, 1972. The two made their home in Barre and spent 50 wonderful years together. Marie worked for many years in the Mortgage Department at National Life Group before her retirement. Throughout her life she had many hobbies and interests. The most important of those were sewing, making crafts, reading, going camping, taking long scenic car rides and playing cards. Survivors include her husband Roger Bergeron of Barre: her children Michele Gaboriau and her husband, Robert Newton, of Bethel; Mark Gaboriau and his late wife, Ramona, of Johnson; her stepsons Douglas Bergeron of Barre and Gary Bergeron of Montpelier; as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers Roger Magoon and Wayne Parker. A service to honor and celebrate Marie’s life will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hedding Methodist Church at 40 Washington Street, Barre. Interment will follow in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
