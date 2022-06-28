Marie Drury BARRE - Marie (Laprade) Drury, 87, passed away at her home, in Barre, on June 24, 2022, after several years of declining health with her loving and devoted niece Nikki at her side. Marie was born on September 21, 1934, to Adelord and Lorena (Woodard) Laprade in Washington, Vermont, on the farm, in the same room as her father was born. Marie was employed for many years at Comolli & Savoia’s, Rubalcalba’s, P & C, and Price Chopper which she retired from after many years as a meat wrapper. She was well known for being an avid BINGO player, going 7 nights a week, and loved to go to the casino. She was a member of St. Monica Parish; her faith meant the world to her. She is survived by her niece Nikki Laprade (Mitch Peatman), with whom she shared a home. She is also survived by her son John Drury; grandsons Randy-Lee Laprade, Ian and Eric Drury, and Josh Hayford; great-grandchildren Miette Roehr, Paxton, Savienne, Sawyer, River and Atlas Drury. Marie also leaves behind her sister Rosanna Paquet. She is predeceased by her parents and three brothers Wilfred, Adelord, and Guy Laprade. Nikki wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Anthony Williams of Barre Internal Medicine for being not only a fantastic physician, but a genuine friend who never hesitated to go above and beyond whenever necessary. Thank you also to Bonnie B from CVHHH for being such a caring and supportive part of this process. There will be a private memorial service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences ma y do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
