Marie (Cotugno) Burkart MARSHFIELD — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie (Cotugno) Burkart, at the age of 90. She died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont, after a lengthy illness. Born in Manhattan, New York, the daughter and only child of the late Mae Roden Robinson and John Cotugno, she was raised in Whitestone, New York, and worked for a large corporation in NYC. She married the late Edward D. Burkart Sr. in Whitestone, New York, on Aug. 30, 1952. To give their children a quality life, they moved from Flushing, Queens, to Marshfield, Vermont, in 1962, where she operated an egg farm for many years and the Wallinda Cabins. She also worked in the family business, the former "Red Store" and Mobil Gas Station in Plainfield. Marie and her mother, Mae, were known by everyone in town. In the Summer of 2018, she became a North Hero resident, living with her daughter, Darlene, and son-in-law, Ron DeVincenzi, until her passing. The generous matriarch of the family, her strong-willed nature was best described by one of her granddaughters as being "spicy," as well as the "family's boss and social director." Totally devoted to her family, she lovingly provided day care for several of her grandchildren in their early years. She was an amazing cook; everyone who went to her house always got fed and never left hungry. Epic Sunday dinners at her house instilled the value of family on everyone who attended. Her children and grandchildren will forever remember being treated to a Caribbean cruise by Marie and Ed Sr. Marie was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of the North American Martyrs Church in Marshfield, which she helped to build, and also St. Augustine's Parish in Montpelier. Marie is survived by her daughter, Darlene DeVincenzi and her husband, Ron; her son, Edward D. Burkart Jr. and his wife, Sally; and her son, Robert Burkart and his wife, Lori. She will be greatly missed by her seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her yellow Lab, Jack, and her cat, Boysie. There are no calling hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass will be celebrated in the late Spring of 2021, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Plainfield Rescue Squad or Grand Isle Rescue, both of which we owe our sincere gratitude. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
