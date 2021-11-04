Marie Ann Berno NORTHFIELD — Marie Ann Berno, formerly of Northfield, Vermont, died peacefully on Oct. 15, 2021, at the age of 88, in Venice, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born in Moretown, Vermont, on April 30, 1933. She was the fourth of 11 children born to Forrest and Alvina (Pappineau) Berno. She is survived by siblings, Harlan, Darrell and Ronald Berno, all of Arizona; and by her very dear sister, Janice Berno Doney, of Northfield Falls, Vermont. Marie attended school in Northfield, Vermont, and graduated in 1950. On Oct. 14, 1950, she married Leonard William Davis, of Bethel, Vermont. They made their home in Northfield and later in New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, returning to Northfield in 1977. The couple raised eight children. Leonard died in 1988. Marie was predeceased by brothers, Wendell, Cecil, Norman and Kermit Berno; sisters, Jean Berno-Hebert and Madeline Berno-Bussino; and eldest child, Charlotte Davis, of Fairbanks, Alaska, who died in June of this year. She is also survived by her daughters, Patricia Atwood, of York, Pennsylvania, Cynthia Davis, of Northfield, Vermont, and Diane Davis, of New Bern, North Carolina; and by her sons, Steven Davis, Gary Davis and Gregory Davis, all of Northfield, Vermont, and Leonard Davis II, of Roxbury, Vermont. She was also a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many children. Marie was a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom for many years. She tended a large vegetable garden and was an accomplished cook and baker. She also did secretarial work and bookkeeping for Leonard’s construction company. Upon the family’s return to Vermont, she worked at Cabot Hosiery Mills in Northfield and then in Montpelier for the State of Vermont in the Motor Vehicle and Tax departments. She retired from this job in 1996. She then moved to Ocala, Florida, where she met and married C. Wesley Stepp on Dec. 31, 1997. They were among the founding members of the Friendship Baptist Church in Ocala where Marie served as treasurer for many years. Wesley died in 2013. In Vermont, Marie was a member of the Green Mountain Club and enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, golf and tennis. She and Leonard were also members of VAST and enjoyed snowmobiling. Upon retiring to Florida, Marie pursued many interests, including learning to play the organ, gardening, photography, ceramics, oil painting and kayaking. She also traveled often to visit her family. Marie was a volunteer at The Legacy House hospice care facility and a local thrift store, both in Ocala, as well as at the library in her Oak Run community. She greatly enjoyed learning new things and serving her community. A short period of declining health led Marie to relocate in 2020 to North Port, Florida, to be closer to the winter home of her son, Gary. Marie will be remembered as a loving and patient mother, a gracious and caring woman, and a dedicated servant of God. A service of remembrance will be held in the spring of 2022 and she will be buried with her husband, Leonard, in Cherry Hill Cemetery in Bethel, Vermont. Those who wish to, may make memorial contributions to a Hospice organization or another charity of their choice. Neptune Society, Fort Myers, Florida, is entrusted with final care.
