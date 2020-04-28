Marianne "Nan" Brigham BETHEL — Marianne “Nan” Brigham, 86, died April 25, 2020, at Valley Terrace in White River Junction, after a long illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Marshall Edward Dimock and Lucy Stotesbury Dimock. She graduated from San Bernardino (California) High School, earned a BA from Pomona College in Claremont, California, and a Master of Social Work from the University of Connecticut. She wrote her master’s thesis on alcoholism and attended the New England School of Alcohol Studies. Mrs. Brigham worked for Orange County, California, Welfare Department, Vermont Department of Social Welfare, Family Service of New Haven, Connecticut, and Veterans Administration hospitals in Northhampton, Massachusetts, and White River Junction, where she was a clinical social worker and acting chief. She was the first director of social service at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph and a field work instructor for the University of Connecticut School of Social Work. She held offices in the Hampshire County, Massachusetts, Community Council, the New Haven, Connecticut, Social Workers Organization, the Massachusetts and Vermont chapters of the National Association of Social Workers, and was a certified social worker. She was a member of the Council of Social Work Education, and on an advisory council to the Vermont Department of Social Welfare. She was vice chairman of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees Northfield and White River Chapters, chairman and secretary of the United Church of Bethel Board of Deacons, and secretary of the Unity Circle. She was listed in Who’s Who of American women. Mrs. Brigham was a volunteer for Toys for Tots, American Cancer Society, Red Cross United Way, United Church of Bethel, Bethel Food Shelf and White River Interfaith Caregivers. She enjoyed sports, fishing and hunting, reading, knitting, photography, painting, writing poetry, singing, cooking and yard sales. Survivors include a brother, Davis Dimock; stepchildren, Maurice Brigham, Marilyn and Darlene Wright; nine step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, a step-great-great-grandchild; a niece and nephew. She was predeceased in 2005 by her husband, Wendell Phillips Brigham, whom she married March 17, 1972. She was also predeceased by four brothers, Milton, Mark, Edward and Timothy. The memorial service will be announced at a later date. There are no calling hours. Burial will be Cherry Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Bethel. For online condolences, visit at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home of Randolph.
