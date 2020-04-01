Marianne L. Everit FOLSOM Calif . — Word has been received of the passing of Marianne L. Everit of Folsom,nCalifornia, and formerly of Barre, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a long illness. Marianne was born on Oct. 20, 1937, and was the daughter of Bernard and Maria Lamothe. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1957, and then attended Burdett College in Boston, Massachusetts, where she received a degree in business administration accounting in 1963. Survivors include her husband Richard G.; and son Richard L. (Theresa) of Windber Pennsylvania; three daughters, Martha Healer of Boulder City Nevada; Karen (John) Pyle of Folsom, California; and Barbra Tinch of Rochester, New York; a sister, Sr. Mary Theresa Lamothe of the Carmelite Sisters in Beacon New York; and three grandchildren, Kaysen and Jauren Pyle and Alan Tinch. Marianne’s greatest joys were her grandchildren, her family, her Catholic faith, travel, playing cards, especially winning. She is fondly remembered for her quiet strong spirit, warm smile and her great kindness. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced at St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. For those who wish to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
