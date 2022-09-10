Marian Salls STARKSBORO — Marian Laura Salls (Dunn), age 62, passed away unexpectedly on 9/2/22. She is survived by six siblings who will miss her greatly. As a young woman, Marian took great pride in her Martial Arts training which helped her embrace the strength of helping others. She then went on to become an EMT in the Waterbury area for several years. Graveside services will be held at Prosper Cemetery, 318 Prosper Rd, Woodstock, VT 05091, September 12, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Humane Society. Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, Middlebury, VT. Online condolences at: www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.