Maria (Zito) Bellini MONTPELIER — Maria “Josie” (Zito) Bellini died peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Woodridge Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin, with her family by her side. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Aug. 23, 1926, to her parents, Ralph and Elvira (Farina) Zito. Josie attended St. Mary’s School in Providence, graduating in 1944. She then enrolled in cosmetology school for one year and worked as a hairdresser until her marriage to Vasili Bellini in June 1955. Their honeymoon was a three-month trip by automobile, visiting major national parks, the Rocky Mountains in Canada, the northern parts of Mexico, and visiting relatives and friends on the West Coast. She loved to travel anywhere on a moment’s notice and extended vacations led to travels all over the Northeast and Canada. After her husband’s retirement, Josie toured Italy, as well as several other countries in Europe. When her husband changed jobs, they moved to Vermont in 1966. They maintained a small summer home in Narragansett, Rhode Island, which they later replaced with a year-round residence when Vasili retired. Josie introduced Rhode Islanders to the beauty of Vermont and the sport of skiing, and introduced Vermonters to the beautiful seashores and campsites of Rhode Island. She was a lover of opera and a card player, especially bridge. Josie played cards in almost any city, state or country when she traveled. Josie was an avid reader who frequented all nearby libraries which she saw as a great resource for learning and pleasure. As a homemaker, she was always available and happy to care for her nieces and nephews. An excellent cook and baker, one of her greatest joys was to cook for family, friends and new neighbors, as her mother did before her. Josie was a lover of people. She is survived by her husband, Vasili Bellini; her son, David Bellini and his partner, Kathy Callaghan, of Montpelier, Vermont; her son-in-law, Brian Fitzgerald, of Wells, Maine; her sister-in-law, Eva Zito, of North Providence, Rhode Island; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Victoria Bellini Fitzgerald; and her brothers, Alphonso Zito and Matthew Zito. The family will plan a celebration of Josie’s life in late spring. We are thankful for the wonderful care provided to her by the nurses, doctors and aides throughout her last days of care. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.