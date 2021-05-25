Maria "Susie" Gomez MONTPELIER — Maria "Susie" Gomez passed away peacefully at her home in Montpelier on May 20, 2021. Susie was born on July 3, 1925, to Alejandro and Dolores (Alzaga) Canas. At the age of 2, the family move to their new home on Foster Street where she met her lifelong best friend, Lena Augustoni. Over the past 93 years, they were able to share many adventures. While in high school, Susie worked for her father keeping the books for the Excelsior Granite Co. After graduating in 1943, Susie began working for the Montpelier school system, most notably in the union school front office. After retiring, she spent many happy years working at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. In 2013, she was made a lifetime member of the center, an honor she cherished. On May 23, 1953, she married Fernando Gomez. She always said she married the best; they had a long and happy marriage. Susie was predeceased by her parents, Alejandro "Alex" Canas and Dolores (Alzaga) Canas; her husband, Fernando Gomez; her son, Peter Gomez; her brother, Emilio Canas; her sister, Ines Canas Powell; and her best friend and later in life sister-in-law, Lena Augustoni Canas. Susie leaves behind many dear friends and family, of special mention: her daughter, Susan Gomez Cohen and her husband, Robert; cousin Irene Alzaga; niece Maria Canas Lee (Marc) of Texas; Elena Canas Brown (Arlen) of Colorado; nephews Richard and Brian Powell; niece Jo-ann Gomez Ornitz (Michael); Jane Gomez (Michael); stepsons Bryan Cohen (Kathryn) and Evan Cohen (Kelsie); great-niece Tara Powell Grenier (Craige); great-nephews Walter Aguilar of Texas and Rick Powell (Brittany); great-niece Rachel Ornitz; great-great-nephew Bradley Grenier; step-grandchildren Jack, William and Quinn Cohen. Towards the end of her life, Susie used to say she wasn’t worth 5 cents. Everyone who knew her, knew she was worth a lot more. In memory of Susie, contributions may be made to the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier, VT 05602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.