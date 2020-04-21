Maria A. Redmond MONTPELIER — Maria A. Redmond, 95, passed away April 16, 202,0 following a brief illness. Maria was born in Salzburg, Austria, on Sept. 14, 1924, the daughter of Leopold and Adele (Heinrich) Konrad. Maria’s mother passed away at her birth. For the early years of her life, Maria was raised by her grandparents and then, at the age of 14 she moved in with her father, stepmother and stepsister. She was educated by the sisters at a private Catholic school in Salzburg, where her father was employed in the railroad industry. Maria loved skiing in the Alps and to attend the Army dances and soon after the end of World War II she met Mark Redmond, an American soldier from Vermont, who was stationed in Salzburg. Maria and Mark married and their first child, a son, was born there. Mark moved his family home from Austria and settled in Montpelier, where he worked as a civil engineer for the State of Vermont. Maria worked for the Department of Public Safety for 12 years while she and Mark raised their son and two daughters. As a family, they enjoyed time at Groton State Park and backyard cookouts in summer months and skiing in the winter. In later years, Maria and Mark spent summers in Vermont and winters in Florida, where they enjoyed the warm weather, making many good friends and playing golf. Maria loved to entertain and was an avid gardener. She is survived by her three children, Mark F. Redmond and wife Dorothy; Jennifer Redmond Gile and husband David; and Christine Redmond Spaulding and husband Douglas (deceased); six grandchildren, Mark H. Redmond and wife, Jennifer; David Redmond and wife, Marla; Benjamin Spaulding and wife Sarah; Stephanie Spaulding Dwyer and husband, Michael; Samuel Spaulding; and, Alex Spaulding and partner McKenna Wales; 10 great-grandchildren: Brian and Brenna Redmond; Matthew and Eliza Redmond; Lucy, Reina and Max Spaulding; Cameron and Jillian Dwyer; and, Grayson Spaulding; sister-in-law, Pauline Redmond; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Mitzi. She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Mark; and grandson, Brian Redmond. A funeral or memorial Mass will be offered at Augustine’s Church in Montpelier at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Doty Cemetery. Due to the coronovirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, Maria’s family requests that because of the coronovirus pandemic that donations be made to the Vermont Foodbank 33 Parker Road, Barre VT 05641 (vtfoodbank.org/give) or the foodbank of one’s choice. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
