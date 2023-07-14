Marguerite Orr RICHMOND — Marguerite Culter Orr passed away on July 9, 2023 at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was born on October 7, 1928 in Montpelier, Vermont, the daughter of Marcus and Mary Agnes Cutler. She grew up in Berlin and East Montpelier. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1946. She married Alden Orr on December 26, 1950 at the St. Augustine's Church in Montpelier. They moved to Essex Junction in 1954. She retired from the Howard Bank as a loan officer. Mrs. Orr was a member of the Essex Senior Citizens, RSVP, and a past treasurer of the Chittenden County Business and Professional Women's Group. In her early years of retirement she spent her winters in Florida. Her hobbies included golf and spending time at the sporting events of her children and grandchildren, and tending her flower gardens. She is survived by her children Judy Brady (Jay), Dan (Karen), and Larry; grandchildren Colin, Ryan, Kailee, Nick, and Jake; 6 great grandchildren; a sister Florence Morse (Eliott), and a brother Mark. She was predeceased by her husband Alden in 1980; brothers Harold (Blanche), Robert (Madeline), James (Kay), Johnny (Lundy), Albert (Beverly), sister Lorraine (Bill), sister-in-law Charlotte; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at the Stirling House in Richmond and the Respite House. Calling hours and a breakfast reception will be held Friday, July 14 from 10 to noon at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski. There will be a small service at noon followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donation in Marguerite's memory to the Sterling House or the McClure Miller Respite House.
